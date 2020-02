A man accused of the murder of Lyra McKee has been granted bail today at Derry Magistrates Court.

52 year old Paul McIntyre of Kinnego Park, Derry is also charged with possessing a weapon with intent to endanger life and professing to be or being a member of a proscribed organisation.

The 29 year old journalist was shot dead by the New IRA on April 18th 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of Derry.

Paul McIntyre is to appear again on March 26th.