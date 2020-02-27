Donegal businesses ‘firefighting’ over safety certs

Business people in Donegal are said to be experiencing major difficulties as it relates to acquiring a fire safety certificate.

It’s been claimed that current requirements for obtaining a certificate are too rigid with some well established businesses finding it virtually impossible to meet the standards.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says the template which Donegal County Council is using to assess buildings needs to be reviewed in the interest of the local economy.

He’s says it’s fast becoming a major problem that needs to be addressed: