Cork City v Finn Harps Preview – Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps make the journey from one end of the country to the other on Friday night to take on Cork City.

Highland’s Diarmaid Doherty has been looking ahead to the game with Harps boss Ollie Horgan…

The rebels are still searching for their first points of the season having followed their opening day loss to Shelbourne up with defeats at Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers. The Leesiders will be hoping for a positive result in order to kick-start their campaign.

Harps meanwhile will be looking to continue their unbeaten start and take advantage of the extra rest after their game on Monday night was postponed due to heavy snowfall.

Adrian Delap is available for selection once again having sat out the Derry game due to ineligibility. Mark Timlin is out for the season while Shane McEleney is doubtful after sustaining a knock in last week’s North West derby. New signing Alexander Kogler is suspended and will be available next week against Dundalk.