Concern over how Thorndale trees will hold up in storms

Donegal County Council is being urged to cut back trees at the back of Thorndale in Letterkenny, amid concerns that they come down in storms and cause damage.

Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle told a recent Municipal District Meeting that the trees are encroaching on peoples’ homes, but for some reason, he said officials are loathed to take action.

Because the area is close to Irish Water’s old Water Treatment Plant, the council says it will refer the matter to them.

Cllr Mc Monagle says the council cannot shirk its responsibilities: