Bohs is a game Declan Devine is really looking forward to

Derry City’s tough start to the new season continues on Friday night as Bohemians come to town for what has all the makings of a cracking game at Brandywell (KO 7.45).

Declan Devine’s charges needed a late equaliser against Finn Harps last weekend to help them to their first point of the season, but the Derry boss was in no doubt that there is plenty more to come from his team.

The Candystripes have no fresh injury worries for the visit of the ‘Gypsies’.

There was precious little between the teams in their meetings in 2019- three draws and a win for the Dubliners in their quartet of games last year.

The Derry boss has been discussing the game with Kevin McLaughlin for Highland Radio Sport…