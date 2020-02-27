Austrian forward Alexander Kogler signs on at Harps

Finn Harps have confirmed the signing of Austrian forward Alexander Kogler. He joins the club from Grazer AK in the Austrian Second Tier. He will wear number 30 for the club this season.

Kogler has been cleared to play this weekend against Cork if Ollie Horgan decides to throw the forward into action.

Ollie Horgan told club media: “Alex is a good player and more importantly a good lad which is what we’re all about. He’ll hopefully give us something extra at that end of the pitch and help us get where we want to be.”