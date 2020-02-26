Watch – Fastest Child in Donegal

The search for Donegal’s fastest children came to an exciting conclusion at Finn Valley ac this week with a packed out hall of teachers and qualifiers from numerous trials throughout the county over the last 5 weeks.

Parents came together o witness an exciting event in which split seconds made the difference between the top positions.

The overall big winners came from Scoil Colmcille Leitir Ceanainn and Sessiaghoneill, a school on the outskirts of Ballybofey and Glenswilly.

The Fastest Child in Donegal initiative is driven by the schools programme at Finn Valley which also includes Cross Country, Sportshall and Track & Field, a programme which goes from strength to strength and engages in and around 85 schools.

Event Director Patsy Mc Gonagle praised the development team at Finn Valley who continue to roll out an athletics opportunity with Ciara Kearns, Natasha Kelly, Mark Connolly, support from Athletics Ireland Development Officer Dermot Mc Granaghan and of course the teachers and schools that engage in the programme.

Watch the Finn Valley highlights reel here

Results

u 12 boys