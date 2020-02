Donegal County Council is warning that ice may form on the route from Frosses – Glenties – Fintown after a gritting lorry broke down there this morning.

Motorists are being advised to drive with extreme care there.

A yellow snow and ice warning remains in place for all of Ireland until 9 o’clock this morning.

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland’s Weather Channel, says conditions will improve for about 36 hours – but will then worsen again: