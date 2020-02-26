Sports Scholarships awarded at Letterkenny Institute of Technology

A total of 55 LYIT Sports Scholarships were awarded on Monday 24th February to full time students who are committed members of the Sports Programme.

Paul Hannigan, President of LYIT, who presented these awards at a lunch in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny, thanked the successful scholars for their efforts in both team and individual sports.

He noted in particular, the teams such as the GAA Men’s team reaching the semi-final stages of the Sigerson Cup, the GAA Ladies team who are currently competing in the Moynihan Cup, the Ladies Soccer team progressing to the semi-final of the O’Regan Cup and the Men’s Soccer team who are semi-finalists in the CUFL League. In terms of individual sports, Paul paid tribute to the National Boxing Champion at LYIT and wished all the LYIT boxers success in the forthcoming 3rd Level Boxing Championships.

Paul also complimented the winning scholars in achieving the correct balance of sporting and academic progress and stressed the importance of continuing this in to the future.

Paul stated that sporting success has been a long term goal of LYIT and he is happy with the progress made by team and individual representatives to this end. Paul also highlighted the funding recently secured for the development of new sporting facilities at LYIT and expressed that this is a testament to the growth in sport across all categories within LYIT. Paul concluded by thanking Paddy Gallagher and Josephine Wilson for planning and organising this successful event.

The Sports Scholarship recipients were;

Athletics: Arlene Crossan, Letterkenny

Adam Friel, Kerrykeel

Conor Herity, Sligo

James Kelly, St Johnston

Aine Kerr, Raphoe

Badminton: Leah Darragh, Raphoe

Basketball: Ciara Bannon, Cavan

Clodagh Brennan, Letterkenny

Aisling Nee, Letterkenny

Michael Leadley, Letterkenny

Andrew McGeever, Letterkenny

Boxing: Matthew McCole, Dungloe

Bryan McNamee, Convoy

GAA: Nicole Gordon, Clonmany

Katie Long, Ballybofey

Danielle McDevitt, Glenties

Aishleen McGuinness, Moville

Emma McMahon, Co Clare

Grainne O Neill, Co Mayo

Julie Trearty, Carrigart

Kathy Ward, Cloghan

Darragh Black, Milford

Christian Bonner, Lettermacaward

Nathan Fowell, Kilmacrennan

Aaron Gillooley, Ballybofey

Liam Jackson, Ardee, Co Louth

Michael Lynch, St Johnston

Caoimhin Marley, Letterkenny

Peadar Mogan, Mountcharles

Mark McAteer, Letterkenny

Mark McAteer, Fanad

Hurling: Nigel Flood, Co Tipperary

Joseph Greene, Ranafast

Ryan Hilferty, Letterkenny

Colm McAnespie, Co Monaghan

Soccer: Lauren Cregan, Clonmany

Mary Jane Doherty, Clonmany

Clare Friel, Fanad

Zoe Green, Rathmullan

Amy Hyndman, Ballinful, Co Sligo

Aoife McColgan, Malin

Gabriel Aduaka, Letterkenny

Jamie Bell, Ballybofey

Stephen Doherty, Buncrana

Kieran Farren, Carndonagh

Jordan Gallagher, Manorcunningham

Connor Gormley, Ramelton

Pat Loughrey, Buncrana,

Corey McBride, Clonmany

Sean McBride, Ballybofey

Fionn McClure, Carndonagh

Keelan McGill, Fintown

Lee McLaughlin, Carndonagh

Lorcan Towey, Foxford, Co Mayo

Joel Bradley Walsh, Ballybofey