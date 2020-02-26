Sports Scholarships awarded at Letterkenny Institute of Technology

A total of 55 LYIT Sports Scholarships were awarded on Monday 24th February to full time students who are committed members of the Sports Programme.
Paul Hannigan, President of LYIT, who presented these awards at a lunch in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny, thanked the successful scholars for their efforts in both team and individual sports.
He noted in particular, the teams such as the GAA Men’s team reaching the semi-final stages of the Sigerson Cup, the GAA Ladies team who are currently competing in the Moynihan Cup, the Ladies Soccer team progressing to the semi-final of the O’Regan Cup and the Men’s Soccer team who are semi-finalists in the CUFL League. In terms of individual sports, Paul paid tribute to the National Boxing Champion at LYIT and wished all the LYIT boxers success in the forthcoming 3rd Level Boxing Championships.
Paul also complimented the winning scholars in achieving the correct balance of sporting and academic progress and stressed the importance of continuing this in to the future.
Paul stated that sporting success has been a long term goal of LYIT and he is happy with the progress made by team and individual representatives to this end. Paul also highlighted the funding recently secured for the development of new sporting facilities at LYIT and expressed that this is a testament to the growth in sport across all categories within LYIT. Paul concluded by thanking Paddy Gallagher and Josephine Wilson for planning and organising this successful event.
The Sports Scholarship recipients were;
Athletics: Arlene Crossan, Letterkenny
Adam Friel, Kerrykeel
Conor Herity, Sligo
James Kelly, St Johnston
Aine Kerr, Raphoe
Badminton: Leah Darragh, Raphoe
Basketball: Ciara Bannon, Cavan
Clodagh Brennan, Letterkenny
Aisling Nee, Letterkenny
Michael Leadley, Letterkenny
Andrew McGeever, Letterkenny
Boxing: Matthew McCole, Dungloe
Bryan McNamee, Convoy
GAA: Nicole Gordon, Clonmany
Katie Long, Ballybofey
Danielle McDevitt, Glenties
Aishleen McGuinness, Moville
Emma McMahon, Co Clare
Grainne O Neill, Co Mayo
Julie Trearty, Carrigart
Kathy Ward, Cloghan
Darragh Black, Milford
Christian Bonner, Lettermacaward
Nathan Fowell, Kilmacrennan
Aaron Gillooley, Ballybofey
Liam Jackson, Ardee, Co Louth
Michael Lynch, St Johnston
Caoimhin Marley, Letterkenny
Peadar Mogan, Mountcharles
Mark McAteer, Letterkenny
Mark McAteer, Fanad
Hurling: Nigel Flood, Co Tipperary
Joseph Greene, Ranafast
Ryan Hilferty, Letterkenny
Colm McAnespie, Co Monaghan
Soccer: Lauren Cregan, Clonmany
Mary Jane Doherty, Clonmany
Clare Friel, Fanad
Zoe Green, Rathmullan
Amy Hyndman, Ballinful, Co Sligo
Aoife McColgan, Malin
Gabriel Aduaka, Letterkenny
Jamie Bell, Ballybofey
Stephen Doherty, Buncrana
Kieran Farren, Carndonagh
Jordan Gallagher, Manorcunningham
Connor Gormley, Ramelton
Pat Loughrey, Buncrana,
Corey McBride, Clonmany
Sean McBride, Ballybofey
Fionn McClure, Carndonagh
Keelan McGill, Fintown
Lee McLaughlin, Carndonagh
Lorcan Towey, Foxford, Co Mayo
Joel Bradley Walsh, Ballybofey