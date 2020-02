A cross-border operation has resulted in a man wanted for shoplifting offences in Strabane and Derry being apprehended today in Letterkenny.

Gardaí executed a search warrant at a property in The Elms estate in the town this morning in relation to a number of incidents of shoplifting in Letterkenny also.

Police were investigating the man who is in his 30s before he was arrested in Letterkenny.