Local schools allay virus fears after ski trips to Italy

The principle of Loreto School in Milford has moved to reassure the public that the advice given to students to stay at home after a recent ski trip to Italy is purely a precautionary measure.

The pupils and staff who were on the trip to Italy last week were not in a restricted area for the COVID 19 coronavirus outbreak however they are to remain at home for a few days following guidance from the HSE.

Parents were sent a message last night informing them of the developments.

Principle Margret O’Connor says they will continue to liaise with all concerned in the coming days but they believe there is no cause for alarm:

Meanwhile, a group from Carndonagh Community School were also on ski trip in Italy over the mid term break.

They are advising students to self-isolate if displaying symptoms of the coronavirus again as a precautionary measure and everyone who was on the ski trip is attending school as normal.

The trip was again not in an affected area of Italy.

Vice Principal John McGuinness has stressed there is absolutely no cause for concern: