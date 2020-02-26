Lifford flood relief scheme to take six years to complete

A public consultation takes place in Lifford this week on the flood relief scheme but it’s envisaged that the work could take up to six years to complete.

An information evening about the plans is getting underway at the Old Courthouse tomorrow evening with all concerned encouraged to attend.

A total 25 million has been approved to carry out various schemes across the county with preparatory work on-going in a number of other areas.

Shane McMonagle Senior Executive Engineer with Donegal County Council acknowledged that it will be a long process as there are a number of issues at play: