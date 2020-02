The LYIT Hurling side have won the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Corn Padraig Mac Diarmada Senior 7’s Hurling Championship.

The Letterkenny side beat Dundalk IT 2-5 to 0-9 in the final at Abbottstown in Dublin today.

Nigel Flood of Tipperary scored the two goals while Kieran Curnan of Leitrim hits the five points.

They progressed to the final with wins over Marino College and TU Blanchardstown.

Videos by Jerome Quinn Media / GAA Higher Education