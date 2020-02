The FAI have confirmed the dates for the rescheduled Finn Harps and Derry City games that were postponed this week due to the weather.

The Finn Harps versus Shelbourne tie will now be played on Monday 16th March kicking off at 7.45pm at Finn Park, Ballybofey.

Derry’s game with St Patrick’s Athletic will take place on the same evening also at 7.45pm at Inichicore in Dublin.