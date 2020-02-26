Exclusive: Stroke unit to open at LUH by early summer

It’s been confirmed that a stroke unit is due to open at Letterkenny University Hospital later this year.

An initial two hundred thousand euro has been approved for the unit with recruitment for the necessary staff to begin shortly.

It’s envisaged that the unit will be up and running by early summer with more funding forthcoming thereafter.

The major developments were revealed at the latest sitting of the regional health forum meeting and follow hundreds of people taking to the gates of the hospital in protest with Consultant Professor Ken Mulpeter.

Cllr Albert Doherty says it’s a step in the right direction: