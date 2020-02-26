Donegal TD warns of potential health risk over knackery strike action

A Donegal TD is calling on the acting Agriculture Minister and his Department to engage with the Animal Collectors Association as their strike continues today.

The decision by the ACA to halt animal collection from this morning came following a unanimous decision by the ACA members at the group’s emergency meeting in recent weeks.

Fianna Fáil’s agriculture spokesperson Charlie McConalogue is warning that the presence of dead animals on farms poses a “public health” risk.

He says on-going issues must be resolved: