Doherty addresses crowds outside packed public rally

Fianna Fáil and the Green Party will start substantial policy talks today as efforts continue to form a government.

Fine Gael’s parliamentary party will meet to discuss its options after Leo Varadkar’s meeting with Micheál Martin yesterday.

While rural Independents, including Mattie McGrath and the Healy Rae brothers, will also meet Fianna Fáil.

Last night Sinn Féin held its second public rally in Dublin with more than 500 people attending the packed out Liberty Hall.

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty addressed those standing outside who were unable to get in: