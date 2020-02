Essendon say they expect Conor McKenna to return to Australia next week and be ready for the start of the new A-F-L season.

The Tyrone man came home to Ireland earlier this month due to “homesickness and family-related reasons” and it was unclear whether he would go back to the club.

But the Bombers assistant coach Mark Harvey says they’ve been in “constant contact” with the player and that it’s “looking promising” that he’ll be back soon.