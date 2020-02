A Donegal Councillor is calling for action to tackle coastal erosion in the Fanad area, saying the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District is not getting the attention it deserves in terms of erosion.

Cllr Liam Blaney has been told a council official with expertise in this area will attend the next MD meeting.

He says the situation in parts of Fanad is reaching a crisis point, and action is needed as a matter of urgency: