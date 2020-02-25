Woman’s body recovered from River Foyle

A post mortem is due to be carried out on the body of a woman recovered from the River Foyle overnight.

A major operation, involving a number of emergency services, was carried out last night with a woman’s body recovered from the Foyle at around 11pm.

Police in Derry say that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of the female, who is believed to be in her 20s.

They have also confirmed that a post mortem examination will determine the course of that investigation.