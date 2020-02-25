Strabane businesses urged to sign up for Enterprise Week

Businesses in Strabane town and surrounding areas seeking inspiration and advice on how to boost performance have the opportunity next week to take part in a series of free events geared towards promoting entrepreneurship and business expertise.

The events are part of the wider Enterprise Week Programme for Derry and Strabane, running from March 2-6, led by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from Innovate UK, Department for the Economy, Invest NI, Women in Enterprise, Jobs and Benefits Office, Labour Relations, Julie Pollock HR, Ulster University, Catalyst Inc, NWRC, Startacus, Strabane Enterprise Agency, Enterprise NW, Foyle Business Network, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, and Young Enterprise.

The programme features a series of talks, workshops and drop in clinics geared towards answering a diversity of business questions, touching on a wide range of issues.

Anyone needing information on going digital, creating effective marketing strategies, or even just accessing advice on how to get their business off the starting blocks, can draw on the expertise of leading business consultants with a wealth of information at hand.

Highlights of the programme include an ‘Introduction to the ‘M’ word’, a special session dedicated to demystifying marketing; managing mental health in the workplace; start your own business drop in sessions; and video promotion for social media.

All the events are free and take place at a variety of venues taking in Strabane and Sion Mills.

To find out more about the programme and to register for Enterprise Week go to enterpriseweek.eventbritestudio.com