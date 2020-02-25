Lack of Acute Stroke Unit at LUH to be raised at key meeting

The lack of an acute stroke unit at Letterkenny University Hospital is to be raised at the Regional Health Forum meeting later today.

Both the incoming Government and the HSE are facing increasing pressure to sanction the necessary funding for the unit after hundreds of people took to the gates of the hospital in protest in recent weeks.

The protest was organised by hospital consultant Ken Mulpeter who indicated that if the unit wasn’t delivered, he would resign.

The issue is to be raised at today’s meeting by Cllr Albert Doherty: