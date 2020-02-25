Investigations continuing after two cars set alight in Dungloe

Investigations are continuing after two cars were set alight in Dungloe at the weekend.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning last just after 4.20am.

The driver’s window in both cars had been smashed and the interior was set alight.

Three males were observed running from the scene. Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have observed anything that would assist them, particularly taxi drivers who may have had dash cam footage.

Gardai in Milford are investigating, anyone with information is being urged to contact them 074-9153060 or the Garda Confidential line number is 1800 666 111.