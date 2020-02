An incident room remains open at Ballyshannon Garda Station over a weekend shooting incident in Glenties.

A man in his 20s appeared at Letterkenny District Court yesterday charged in connection with the incident and was granted bail.

The case was adjourned to Letterkenny District Court on April 27th to await the DPP’s direction.

Garda Claire Rafferty says they are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward: