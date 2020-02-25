IFA Chair calls for a review of regulations governing dates

The IFA in Donegal is calling for changes to the environmental regulations which govern the dates within which some farm tasks can be performed.

Brendan Mc Laughlin, the organisation’s Donegal Chairperson, says the current weather conditions are hampering what farmers can do, and that’s a particular problem with the present rain.

He says over the past four weeks, Donegal has averaged 10 millimetres of rain a day, and that means hedges cannot be cut, even though the last date for hedge cutting is March 1st, next Sunday

Mr Mc Laughlin says the situation is even more serious when it comes to slurry…….