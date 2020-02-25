Highland launch 30 for 30 fundraiser!

Highland Radio is marking its 30th year on air by partnering up with three local charities in its ‘30 for 30’ fundraising drive.

Over the year, the station will be running a number of events with a view towards raising at least €30,000 to be split between Jigsaw Donegal, Irish Wheelchair Association and Breast Centre North West.

30 for 30 was launched this morning on the Nine til Noon Show:

Highland Radio has many fundraising events planned throughout 2020 starting with the Big Birthday Broadcast on Friday March 13th. For more details check out highlandradio.com