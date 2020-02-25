Garda appeal over burglaries in Donegal

Gardaí are appealing for information over a number of burglaries which happened in the county in recent days.

The incidents happened in Lifford, Letterkenny and Redcastle.

Significant damage has been caused to a restaurant in Lifford during a burglary in the early hours of Wednesday morning last.

The panel was removed from the front door to the premises and entry was gained.

A charity box was stolen from the premises that had contained a small sum of cash.

CCTV shows 2 males entering the premises, they were wearing hoodies and had the hoods up and left on foot in the direction of Lifford bridge.

Meanwhile, a house in the Knocknamona Park of Letterkenny was targeted on Wednesday last between 3.30pm and 8pm.

The rear door of the house had been forced open and the house was ransacked.

A substantial sum of cash was taken and also some quite valuable pieces of jewellery.

On Friday last, a home was ransacked at Lower Ballyargus in Redcastle between 11am and 3.15pm.

A door was forced open to the property and the house was ransacked. A substantial sum of money was stolen from the property.

Anyone with information about any of these crimes are being urged to contact Gardai.