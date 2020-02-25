Co Derry school sends pupils home to self-isolate amid Coronavirus concerns

A number of pupils from a Co Derry school have been sent home due to concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus.

Pupils from Limavady Grammar School have been sent home to self-isolate after recently returning from a midterm trip to Italy.

Meanwhile, Irish tourists in Tenerife have contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs after a hotel there was put on lockdown.

One thousand hotel guests staying at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace have been confined to their rooms after an Italian doctor visiting the building tested positive for COVID-19.

The DFA says Irish citizens staying in the area have contacted them and its providing consular assistance.

An emergency meeting of the Public Health Emergency Team currently underway in the Department of Health was called amid the increased number of fatalities in Northern Italy.

Schools both north and south of the border have had to take precautionary measures after groups of students returned from midterm school trips to the affected Italian regions.

Cambrige House in Ballymena and Limavady Grammar School in Co. Derry have sent some pupils home to self-isolate.

Mount Anville secondary school in Goatstown in Dublin wrote to parents to say if their child has a compromised immune system to consider keeping them at home.

The school noted that the advice on the HSE website had not been updated in four days, and instead cited advice from the NHS in the UK.