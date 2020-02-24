Young boy who died in Buncrana incident named locally

A young boy who lost his life after being knocked down near Buncrana has been named locally as Dylan Kelly.

The 11 year old was stuck by a van on the Slavery road in Tullyarvan on Friday evening.

He was seriously injured and was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel.

The child was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where he was pronounced dead yesterday evening.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s was uninjured.

Superintendent Eugene McGovern is urging anyone with information to come forward: