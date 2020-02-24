Renewed calls for tiered armed response unit in Donegal

There are renewed calls for a tiered armed response unit in Donegal and elsewhere following two major incidents in the county over the last few days.

It’s understood that while there is an Armed Support Unit base in Ballyshannon, personnel can be stationed elsewhere with response times to an emergency situation in Donegal regularly taking up to three hours.

An additional unit has been established inCavan in an effort to provide better cover on the border but this is not considered an adequate solution for issues in Donegal.

The GRA is warning the unit does not have adequate resources with many vacancies yet to be filled.

Donegal GRA Spokesperson Brendan O’Connor says there needs to be change to the current model:

