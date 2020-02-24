PSNI appeal following Derry attack

Two men and a woman have been arrested in Derry following an incident in the Skeoge area on Saturday afternoon.

Police say a group of people attacked two women and a man in the Clon Daragh area at around 1.50 on Saturday afternoon.

Two males, aged 17 and 19, and a 20 year old female have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remain in custody at this time.

Police say they want to speak to anyone with information, and especially anyone who may have captured dash-cam or mobile phone footage.

***************

PSNI statement in full –

Police investigating an incident where a group of people attacked two women and a man in the Clon Daragh area of Derry/Londonderry at around 1.50pm on Saturday afternoon have made three arrests.

Two males, aged 17 and 19, and a 20 year old female have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remain in custody at this time.

Inspector Yvonne McManus continues to appeal for anyone who has any information regarding the incident to contact local police. Officers are especially keen to speak to anyone who may have captured dash-cam or mobile phone footage. Please call 101, quoting reference 941 22/02/20. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.