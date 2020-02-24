Problems found with most disabled bays in Letterkenny

A new report into disabled bay in and around Letterkenny has found that only eight spaces are completely fit for purpose.

Problems were found in 59 spaces which are the responsibility of the local Council.

It identified over 31 thousand euro of expenditure is required to provide each of them with signage, blue surfacing and dropped kerbing.

The report is a result of a motion which Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh put to the Municipal District meeting in February of last year.

Cllr Kavanagh says there should be more enforcement of fines so that money can go towards the works: