People voted for change & TDs must compromise -Cathaoirleach

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council believes that the electorate has not necessarily voted for a left wing Government but they have voted for change.

Talks among the big parties are set to intensify this week as efforts to try and form a Government continue.

But Cathaoirleach Cllr Nicholas Crossan says there will have to be give and take in order for those talks to achieve anything.

Cllr Crossan says Donegal County Council works very well as an all-inclusive local authority but that entails compromise on a number of issues.

He believes this should be done by TDs at national level in order to begin working for the people who voted for them: