Over 800 homes in Donegal are without power this morning, following multiple outages.

The worst affected areas are Donegal Town with 250 homes without power, Creeslough with 170 and Ballyshannon with 135.

The other affected areas include Newtowncunningham, Moville and Glenties.

The ESB expect power to be restored in these areas within the coming hours, with the latest restoration time given as 11:45am for the Moville outages.