North West cancellations, closures and travel updates here

Heavy snow overnight has resulted in a number of services being impacted.
Below is a list of travel updates and cancellations, it will be updated throughout the morning so keep refreshing this page:
CLOSURES & CANCELLATIONS
Ballaghaderg Pre School, Calhame
Scoil Mhuire Ramelton
Sessiaghoneill NS
Lurgybrack School
St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny closed due to the heavy snow.
Michael Friel Coaches will not be providing the morning service in Letterkenny, but will be operating this afternoon
Lakeview Montessori School in Drumaboden, Ramelton wont be opening this morning.
Deale College Raphoe, closed today.
Loreto girls school, Letterkenny, closed today
Coliste Ailigh Letterkenny, closed today
St. Bernadette’s Special School, Letterkenny.
Errigal College, Letterkenny
Scoil Colmcille, Convent Road, Letterkenny
Gael Scoil primary school, Letterkenny
Glenswilly National School
Scoil Mhuire gan Smal Letterkenny
ROADS
McGrorys Bay treacherous
Back of Errigal near impassable