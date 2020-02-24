North West cancellations, closures and travel updates here

Heavy snow overnight has resulted in a number of services being impacted.

Below is a list of travel updates and cancellations, it will be updated throughout the morning so keep refreshing this page:

CLOSURES & CANCELLATIONS

Ballaghaderg Pre School, Calhame

Scoil Mhuire Ramelton

Sessiaghoneill NS

Lurgybrack School

St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny closed due to the heavy snow.

Michael Friel Coaches will not be providing the morning service in Letterkenny, but will be operating this afternoon

Lakeview Montessori School in Drumaboden, Ramelton wont be opening this morning.

Deale College Raphoe, closed today.

Loreto girls school, Letterkenny, closed today

Coliste Ailigh Letterkenny, closed today

St. Bernadette’s Special School, Letterkenny.

Errigal College, Letterkenny

Scoil Colmcille, Convent Road, Letterkenny

Gael Scoil primary school, Letterkenny

Glenswilly National School

Scoil Mhuire gan Smal Letterkenny

ROADS

McGrorys Bay treacherous

Back of Errigal near impassable