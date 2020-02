Tyrone star Cathal McShane could be set for as long as five months on the sidelines after dislocating his ankle in yesterday’s defeat to Galway.

The 2019 All Star was stretchered off at Tuam Stadium in the heavy 19-point defeat for Mickey Harte’s side.

The 24-year-old turned down an offer to play in Australia’s A-F-L recently and committed to Tyrone for 2020.