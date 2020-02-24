Man due in court over shooting incident in Glenties

A man in his early 20s arrested after shots were fired at Gardaí in Glenties over the weekend is due in court later this morning.

Two other men arrested in connection with the attack in the early hours of Saturday morning have been released without charge.

Officers who came to investigate reports of shots being fired at Mill Road after midnight on Friday discovered a man there armed with a rifle.

Then they were fired on — with the gunfire causing damage to a patrol car.

A man in his twenties was arrested by armed officers.

They seized a rifle, ammunition and a hunting knife.

Then in a follow-up search at a house on Glenties Main Street, two other men in their twenties and forties were arrested.

They were released without charge on Sunday, but the first man arrested is due before Donegal District Court later this morning.