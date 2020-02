An investigation is continuing following the discovery of a man’s body in a drain in south Donegal.

36 year old Thomas Kelly was found at Cloghore on the main Ballyshannon to Belleek Road at around 11pm on Saturday night.

It’s understood that Mr. Kelly was from the locality.

Gardai say that the post mortem results will determine the course of the investigation but at this stage it appears to be a tragic accident.

The road is to remain closed until 4pm this afternoon.