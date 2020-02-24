Gardai warn over surge in “movie prop money”

More than 430 thousand euro of fake “movie prop money” has been seized in recent months.

Gardai are warning there’s been a significant increase in the amount of these fraudulent notes in circulation.

In the past number of months, movie prop money representing a value of € 430,895 has been detected at mail centres and seized by Revenue Officers.

Gardai are now warning businesses and anyone who deals in cash to be vigilant and watch out for the fraudulent notes.

They bear a strong resemblance to genuine notes, but do not have the security features.

They’re also usually marked as “movie money” or “prop money”.

It is an offence to use these notes to buy something, and carries a potential prison sentence of 10 years.

Gardai are advising businesses to report anyone they catch trying to pay with “prop money” to them immediately.