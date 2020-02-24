Donegal win All Ireland Darts title – Team Manager James Weir

Donegal were crowned All Ireland Darts champions on Sunday for the 12th time.

They defeated Wexford in the final 7-2 in Ennis, Co Clare.

Having successful steered through the group on Saturday they beat Kerry, Mayo and Cork in the knockout stages to reach the decider.

The Donegal team was John Flood, Andy McLaughlin, Joe Flood, Sean Wilson, Adrian Devine, Reece Brennan, Ger McGlynn, Cartha Boyle, Charlie Grant, Michael Leech, Jordan Boyce, Clive Aiken and Noel O’Donnell.

Team Manager is James Weir…