Boy (11) dies after being knocked down near Buncrana

An 11 year-old boy has died after being knocked down near Buncrana at the weekend.

He passed away in hospital after the incident happened on Friday evening.

The 11 year-old boy was walking on Slavery Road in Tullyarvan near Buncrana at around half 5 on Friday evening, when he was struck by a van.

He was seriously injured and was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel.

The child was brought by ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital in County Derry and was then transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where he was pronounced dead yesterday evening.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s was uninjured.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses – anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station.