Tyrone comfortably beaten in Galway- FT Report & Reaction



Tyrone suffered their second National League defeat of the season after they were beaten 2-25 to 0-12 by Galway.

Galway got off to a fast start and led 0-08 to 0-03 after 22 minutes.

At half-time Galway led by six and were a man to the good after Tyrone’s Kieran McGeary saw red.

Tyrone closed the gap to three 14 minutes into the second half before Shane Walsh scored from the spot.

Frank Burns was then red carded for Tyrone 23 minutes into the second half before Paul Conroy netted for Galway just three minutes later.

Galway then rallied off seven points to Tyrone’s one to seal their victory.

