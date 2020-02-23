Three attacked in Clon Daragh area of Derry, PSNI investigating

Police in Derry are investigating an incident during which a group of people attacked two women and a man in the Clon Daragh area at around 1.50pm on Saturday afternoon.

It’s believed six assailants were travelling in a silver Audi A3 which was being driven erratically in the area. When the two female victims, who are both in their 20s, challenged the manner of the driving, the occupants of the Audi exited the vehicle and set upon their car, a Seat Toledo. A male in his 30s attempted to intervene and was also assaulted by the group before all six attackers left the area in the Audi.

All three victims are being treated for their injuries with one woman having sustained serious facial wounds due to broken glass.

Inspector Yvonne McManus is appealing for anyone who has any information to contacts police on 101.

Officers are especially keen to speak to anyone who may have captured dash-cam or mobile phone footage.