Mickey McCann happy with his side after win over Monaghan

Donegal hurlers remain on course for a Promotion play-off place in the National Hurling League Division 3A after they defeated Monaghan 1-15 to 1-05 in O’Donnell Park on Sunday afternoon.

At half-time Mickey McCann’s side led 0-08 to 0-03.

PJ McCarron then found the net for Donegal 12 minutes into the second half to put them into the driving seat.

Kevin Crawley fired in a consolation goal in injury time to reduce Donegal’s lead to nine before Declan Coulter pointed to seal his side’s win.

After the game, Tom Comack spoke with Donegal manager Mickey McCann…