Donegal Ladies suffered their third National Football League defeat of the season when they were beaten 1-11 to 1-07 by Westmeath.

Amy Boyle Carr had Donegal off to a flying start after just one minute when she found the back of the Westmeath net.

Aoife Connolly quickly cancelled out Donegal’s goal and she put her side 1-01 to 1-00 ahead on four minutes.

Donegal trailed by four at half-time and rallied in the second half but failed to bridge the gap as Westmeath ran out four point victors.