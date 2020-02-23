Donegal hurlers claim third successive league win

Donegal hurlers have claimed their third win in as many games after they defeated Monaghan 1-15 to 1-05.

In a close opening 27 minutes it was Donegal who led 0-05 to 0-03.

Mickey McCann’s men then extended their lead to five just before the break.

PJ McCarron found the back of the net for Donegal 12 minutes into the second half to put 10 points between the sides.

Points from Danny Cullen and Gerard Gilmore extended Donegal’s lead to 1-14 to 0-05 before Kevin Crawley knocked in a consolation goal for Monaghan.

Declan Coulter fired over the last score of the game to seal a 10 point win for Donegal.

Tom Comack reports from O’Donnell Park…