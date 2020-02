There has been more medals won at the Indoor World Tug of War Championships in Letterkenny.

In what was the final event of the competition Ireland which was made up of Clonmany B claimed bronze for Ireland in the 600KG weight category.

Chris Ashmore reports from the Aura Leisure Centre…

Chris spoke with Clonmany B coach Kevin McLaughlin after today’s bronze medal match…

You can watch the bronze medal match below.