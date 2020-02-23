Derry claim four point win over Louth

Derry have kept their chances of promotion to the National League Division 2 alive after they defeated Louth 2-10 to 1-09 at Celtic Park.

Derry got off to a dream start and led 1-03 to 0-01 after nine minutes with the goal coming from the boot of Shane McGuigan.

Louth got themselves level on 18 minutes after a mix up in the defence resulted in an easy goal for Louth.

At half-time Derry led 1-06 to 1-05.

In a low scoring second half, Rory Gallagher’s men hit the front with 13 minutes remaining when Shea Downey fired over.

Niall Loughlin then helped seal the Oakleaf County’s win when he netted 2 minutes into added time.

After the game Michael McMullan got the thoughts of Derry manager Rory Gallagher…