Finn Harps face Shelbourne on Monday night after an impressive start to their Premier Division campaign.

Harps picked up four points from a possible six in their opening two games after picking up a win over Sligo Rover and a draw with Derry City on Friday.

Shelbourne come to Finn Park with three points after they defeated Cork City in their opening game of the season.

Declan Boyle joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to discuss Finn Harps’ clash with Shelbourne…