The Tug of War World Indoor Championships have drawn to a close with a number of Donegal competitors leaving with medals.

In the final event of the Championship, the Irish team (which was made up of the Clonmany B team which claimed gold on Friday) finished third.

Chris Ashmore spoke with an emotional Tug of War chief organiser Danny McGonigle at the end of the World Indoor Championships…

Earlier in the day Chris spoke with Master of Ceremonies Wodt De Gong…